Centre Has Time Till 26 Nov: BKU Chief Rakesh Tikait Warns of Protest Escalation
"After that from November 27, farmers will reach the border at the protest sites around Delhi," he said.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Rakesh Tikait on Monday, 1 November, issued a warning to the Union government that the farmers would reach the protest sites near the Delhi border if the government does not revoke the three contentious agricultural laws by 26 November.
"The central government has time till November 26, after that from November 27, farmers will reach the border at the protest sites around Delhi by tractors from villages and strengthen the protest site with solid fortifications," he said on Twitter.
On Sunday, 31 October, Tikait had warned the government of consequences if they tried to remove protesters from the borders of Delhi forcibly. He said that the farmers would turn government offices all over the country into grain markets.
In his tweet, the farmer leader stated that the farmers would turn government offices into “galla mandis” in case of an attempt to remove them from the borders by force.
His statement came just days after the removal of the cemented blocks and barricades by the Delhi Police from the Ghazipur and Tikri borders. The area was shut since the farmers’ protests started. Commuters had been citing inconvenience while travelling.
The Supreme Court had earlier stated that the protesting farmers were not responsible for the inconvenience caused. Instead, it was the responsibility of the authorities.
Thousands of farmers have been protesting the Union government’s farm laws since 26 November 2020 at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders. They claim that the three laws enacted last year are against their interest, while the government has been saying that they are pro-farmer.
Even after several rounds of talks between the government and the farmers, the conflict remains, and the protest continues.
