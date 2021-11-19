Historic Win After One Year of Struggle, Loss of Lives: Farmers

"And it is a WIN, after a long one year!" Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said over the Central government's decision on Friday, 19 November, to repeal the three farm laws.

Around 358 days ago, on 26 November 2020, farmers gathered at the borders of the national capital protesting the contentious laws.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to the countrymen, "I apologise to India and with a true and pure heart that may be... we were not able to convince farmers [over the farm laws]. I'm here to declare that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws... We will complete all the formalities during the Parliament session that begins this month."

Earlier, Rakesh Tikait had warned that the protest would be intensified with tractors marching into Delhi if the laws were not taken back by 26 November, marking one year of the farmers' protest.

He reiterated that the protesting farmers will return to their homes only after the decision is duly passed by the Parliament.