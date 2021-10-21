Barricades Put Up by Delhi Police, Not Farmers: BKU on SC's Observation

Responding to an observation made by the Supreme Court on Thursday, 21 October that farmers protesting at Delhi's borders cannot block roads indefinitely, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) which is a part of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said that Delhi police has put barricades at the protest sites and not the farmers, Economic Times reported.

Ever since November 2020, farmers have been camping at the borders surrounding the national capital to protest against the Union government's three contentious agricultural laws.