PM Modi Withdraws Farm Laws: Is it Due to 'National Interest' or UP Polls?

It's important to remember that the farm laws aren't associated with BJP's core ideology like Article 370 or the Citizenship Amendment Act. Therefore, a climbdown on the farm laws won't come at a political cost.

There's also the reality that the farm laws were already in a limbo. The Supreme Court had kept them in abeyance for an undefined period. The government itself was open to keeping them on hold for 18 months.

In either case, implementation of the farm laws would have been unlikely till 2023 or so and it would have kept the farmers' issue alive till close to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This would have been harmful for the BJP.

The BJP had already lost out a great deal due to the farm laws – its 23 years' alliance with the Akalis was over, the party had become a pariah in Punjab, and was facing increasing hostility among the Jats of Haryana and West UP.

To the entities supporting the farm laws, the BJP had already proven its commitment to their version of "reforms" and presented the Opposition as "anti-reform". And it was now a question of cutting their losses and getting out of a politically harmful situation.