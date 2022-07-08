Happy Bakrid 2022: Latest Eid Mehndi Designs To Try at Home

Eid-al-Adha 2022 is just around the corner. This year, the Bakrid or Eid-al-Adha will be celebrated in India on Sunday, 10 July 2022, and it will last till Tuesday, 12 July 2022. Eid-al-Adha is an annual Muslim festival and it marks the importance of sacrifice in Islam. It is an important festival celebrated on the 10th of Zul Hijjah, as per the Islamic calendar.

On the auspicious day of Bakrid, Muslims wake up early in the morning to offer the first prayer of the day (Salat ul-Fajr). After that, they have their breakfast and get ready for the Eid prayer.