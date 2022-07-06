Bakrid 2022: Special Trains From Howrah to Gorakhpur, Check Schedule
The Howrah-Gorakhpur Eid special train will operate on the 7 and 8 July 2022. Check the schedule here.
Indian Railways never leave a chance to surprise us, especially on the eve of festivals. This year also they have planned a special thing for us. The North Eastern Railways has planned to run special trains on the occasion of Bakrid (Eid-al-Adha) 2022 to make the journey easy and convenient for passengers. The trains will run from Howrah to Gorakhpur and Gorakhpur to Howrah.
Eid al-Adha is the biggest festival of the two main Eids celebrated among Muslims. The other one is Eid-al-Fitr, which is observed immediately after the Ramadhan. Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid is celebrated to recognise the obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim towards his God.
Hazrat Ibrahim was ordered by Allah to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act to praise Allah and show obedience. Prophet Ibrahim was about to slaughter his son but got surprised as he saw a lamb instead of his son at the place of sacrifice. Since then Muslims all over the world are supposed to offer the sacrifice of animals on the day of Eid-al Adha as a mark of obedience to Allah. Eid-al-Adha is often known by different names like Eid-ul-Adha, Bakra Eid, Bakrid, and Greater Eid.
Passengers planning to travel on Howrah to Gorakhpur and Gorakhpur to Howrah special trains should know that both the trains will stop at Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Bandel, Barddhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, and Jasidih railway stations.
Eid-Al-Adha Special Train From Howrah-Gorakhpur: Check the Schedule
This year Eid-al-Adha will be celebrated in India on Sunday, 10 July 2022. Indian Railways has decided to operate special trains on the occasion to manage the great crowd of passengers. Since most of the passengers will travel to their hometowns on the occasion of the festival, the Indian Railways has scheduled two special trains – train no. 03021 and 03022 – from Howrah-Gorakhpur and vice versa.
Train no. 03021 (Howrah-Gorakhpur) will depart from Howrah on Thursday, 7 July 2022 at 23:00 hours and arrive Gorakhpur at 17:30 hours on Friday, 8 July 2022.
Train no. 03022 (Gorakhpur-Howrah) will depart from Gorakhpur on Friday, 8 July 2022 at 19:30 hours and arrive Howrah at 12:35 hours on Saturday 9 July 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.