ADVERTISEMENT

When Is Eid-al-Adha 2022 in India: Know the Dates of Bakrid Around the World

All Muslim festivals are observed on the basis of lunar sightings. Eid-al-Adha is also celebrated the same way.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
India
2 min read
When Is Eid-al-Adha 2022 in India: Know the Dates of Bakrid Around the World
i

Bakrid, also known by different names like Eid-al Adha, Eid-ul-Adha, Greater Eid, Id-al-Adha, Id-ul-Adha, Hari Raya Haji, Eid Al Kabeer, Bakra Eid, and Aidiladha, is one of the most important festivals for Muslims around the world. Eid-al-Adha is celebrated every year in the month of Zul Hijjah (an important month in the Islamic calendar), specifically on the 10th of Zul-Hijjah. Eid-al-Adha is commonly known as the feast of sacrifice.

Eid-al-Adha is celebrated for almost 4 days, unlike Eid-al-Fitr, which is celebrated for just one day. The day is marked by great happiness and enthusiasm, commemorating the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail for God as a mark of obedience. Prophet Ibrahim did not think even twice and was about to sacrifice his son. God, however, replaced him with a lamb. This is the reason why Muslims make sacrifices of animals on the eve of Bakrid.

Also Read

Pics: Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Outside Mannat on Eid After 2 Years

Pics: Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Outside Mannat on Eid After 2 Years
ADVERTISEMENT

Eid-al-Adha (Bakrid) 2022 Dates: When Will Bakrid Be Celebrated Around the World?

All Muslim festivals are observed on the basis of lunar sightings. Eid-al-Adha is also celebrated the same way. This is the reason why all countries around the world celebrate Eid-al-Adha on different days. We have curated a list of dates of Bakrid in different countries of the world.

  • India: Sunday, 10 July 2022

  • Pakistan: Sunday, 10 July 2022

  • United Arab Emirates: Saturday, 09 July 2022

  • Saudi Arabia: Saturday, 09 July 2022

  • Australia: Saturday, 09 July 2022

  • Canada: Saturday, 09 July 2022

  • United Kingdom: Sunday, 10 July 2022

  • Singapore: Sunday, 10 July 2022

  • Malaysia: Sunday, 10 July 2022

  • Indonesia: Sunday, 10 July 2022

  • Japan: Sunday, 10 July 2022

  • China: Saturday, 09 July 2022

  • Russia: Saturday, 09 July 2022

  • United States: Saturday, 09 July 2022

  • Philippines: Saturday, 09 July 2022

  • Bangladesh: Sunday, 10 July 2022

  • Egypt: Saturday, 09 July 2022

  • Iran: Sunday, 10 July 2022

  • Turkey: Saturday, 09 July 2022

  • Oman: Sunday, 10 July 2022

  • Morocco: Sunday, 10 July 2022

  • Malaysia: Sunday, 10 July 2022

Also Read

Bakrid 2022: Special Trains From Howrah to Gorakhpur, Check Schedule

Bakrid 2022: Special Trains From Howrah to Gorakhpur, Check Schedule

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×