Raksha Bandhan 2021: Here are Top 10 Mehndi Designs
This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Sunday, 22 August 2021.
Raksha Bandhan is around the corner and there is a lot of excitement about it. The day is observed to celebrate the special and auspicious bond shared by brothers and sisters.
This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Sunday, 22 August 2021.
Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival celebrated by with zeal and enthusiasm. On this day, Sisters tie rakhis on their brothers’ wrists, and brothers promise to protect their sisters forever. They also exchange gifts with each other. People wear new clothes, prepare nice meal, enjoy sweets and go out with their families on this day.
Sisters also apply different designs of mehendi/ mehndi (henna) on their hands on this auspicious occasion. If you are looking for some beautiful mehndi designs, then you can check out the designs we have curated in this article.
Top 10 Mehndi Designs for Raksha Bandhan
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.