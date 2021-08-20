Raksha Bandhan 2021: Here are Top 10 Mehndi Designs

Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival celebrated by with zeal and enthusiasm. On this day, Sisters tie rakhis on their brothers’ wrists, and brothers promise to protect their sisters forever. They also exchange gifts with each other. People wear new clothes, prepare nice meal, enjoy sweets and go out with their families on this day.

Sisters also apply different designs of mehendi/ mehndi (henna) on their hands on this auspicious occasion. If you are looking for some beautiful mehndi designs, then you can check out the designs we have curated in this article.