Recruiters Biased Against Muslim Women Compared to Hindus While Hiring: Study

The study also highlighted the bias against hiring Muslim women across industries and geographical regions in India.

In the computer software industry, for example, Sharma received a response rate of 23 percent from recruiters, while Ali received only 4 percent responses.

In Information Technology and Services, 21 percent of recruiters responded to Sharma's application, while only 9 percent responded to Ali's.

In terms of geographical regions, the net discrimination rate was higher in companies located in south and west India, compared to North India.

In the south, for example, Sharma's response rate was 16 percent, while Ali's was 6 percent. The same figures for north India were 23 percent and 14 percent respectively.