‘Had To Be Brave’: Five Dalit Women Defy Barriers To Enter a Temple in Karnataka

Despite the entry, Hoovinalli’s residents feel that there is a long way to go to address the caste-based discrimination they face.

When this reporter visited Amlihal, days after the tension, the temple was locked. A police vehicle continues to be stationed in Amlihal and Hoovinalli over fears of violence. Though Sharanagowda, a resident of Amlihal opened the temple doors and allowed this reporter inside, he refused to enter the temple himself and declined to give his reasons.

“The priest has not come here and the lamps inside have not been lit for days. The elders are discussing the future of the temple,” a resident of Amlihal told TNM on the condition of anonymity.

The residents of Hoovinalli allege that the upper caste persons of Amlihal consider the temple to be impure now that Dalits entered it. “Why did they lock the temple doors after Dalit women entered it? We have to remember it took the might of the district police to ensure five women entered the temple. The police will be there for a few more days but what happens when they leave?” he asks.