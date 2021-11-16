Dalit Men Enter Kerala Temple That Had Denied Entry to Oppressed Castes

“The older generation of Dalits didn’t find the discrimination questionable. The younger generation, those in the 50s and 40s, want to challenge it. Dalits are mostly daily wage labourers and they sometimes lack the courage. They were made to believe they would attract God's wrath if they entered the temple. Poor people are afraid and don’t dare to attract the anger of God. It was barbaric, right? God sees all people as human beings and doesn't discriminate against anyone,” MK Panikcer told TNM.

Panicker noted that OBC persons were previously allowed to worship at the temple.

On Sunday, Deshabhimani, the Malayalam mouthpiece of the CPI(M), carried a detailed article on discrimination.

“Reading that, we felt that something should be done soon. We didn’t want any kind of violence. We did it peacefully. There had been no effective action so far, though some people wanted to bring about change. Now young people are more active in this cause,” Panicker added.

The men entered through a gate on the west side of the temple as the main gate was closed after 2018. The temple festival has also not been conducted ever since Krishna Mohana’s attempt to break the barrier.