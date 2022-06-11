‘Family in Safe House Due to Threats’: Dalit Scholar Fighting Google on Caste

Ever since anti-caste scholar Thenmozhi Soundararajan's talk at Google got cancelled due to an internal pushback from certain employees, the Executive Director of Equality Labs says she has faced a significant amount of online trolling and harassment that has even forced her family to move to a safe house out of fear for their safety.

Opening up to The Quint in an extensive interview, Soundararajan said, "In the aftermath of Google's discriminatory actions, we have had bigots try to run doxxing campaigns, they've run disinformation campaigns. But more importantly, they've tried to find my parents and inflict harm on them. Luckily, we were able to identify it (the threats) and we moved my family to a safe home."

The following are edited excerpts from the interview with Soundararajan.