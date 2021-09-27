Dalit Man in Karnataka Fined Rs 11,000 for Entering Temple; 8 People Booked

The incident came to light on 24 September but reportedly took place on 14 September.

On that day, the 24-year-old man had entered Mahalakshmi temple in Naganakal village and carried out some pujas.

When the priest of the temple and villagers came to know about this, they began protesting and asked the man to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh to hold rituals and pujas for purifying the temple, that they claimed had become 'impure' after the Dalit man's entry.

Subsequently, he was asked to provide a feast at a cost of Rs 11, 000.

According to the police, the seniors in the village had taken a decision to allow only the priest inside the temple after a theft took place there a few months ago. However, as the man entered it, ignoring the village's rule, they fined him.

The incident comes on the heels of another on 4 September, where a Dalit family from Chenna Dasar community was tortured and asked to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 after their two-year-old son entered the temple in Miyapur village in Koppal district of Karnataka.

A total of five persons were arrested in that case.