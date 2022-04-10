Karnataka: Sri Rame Sene Vandalises Carts of Muslim Vendors Near Hanuman Temple

Members of Sri Ram Sene, a right-wing Hindu group, vandalised at least four pushcarts belonging to Muslims near the Sri Nuggikeri Hanumantha temple, in Karnataka’s Dharwad district, on Saturday.

This comes after some Hindu outfits in Karnataka, including the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and Sri Rama Sene demanded a boycott against Muslim fruit sellers who have "dominated the business".

The video of the incident was posted by several users on social media where men with saffron scarves can be seen destroying watermelons and other fruits.