Beyond Singhu, Tikri & Ghazipur: The Other Farmers’ Morchas

Last year, the Narendra Modi government unconstitutionally passed two farm laws and amended one, triggering wide outrage from farmers, mostly from states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Soon after these laws were passed, farmers’ unions in Punjab mobilised and started protesting. They were later joined by many farmers’ unions from other states.

Farmers from Punjab organised many protest rallies, Rail Roko programmes and sit-ins at the houses of leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). In November last year, farmers started marching towards Delhi borders. Protesters from Punjab were stopped at the Sambhu Border in Haryana, but with some confrontation with the Haryana police, they successfully reached the Singhu border of Delhi.