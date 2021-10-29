Police Set Up Barricades, Not Us: Protesting Farmers at Tikri

The Delhi Police may have begun removing barricades from the Tikri border, but farmers stationed at the protest site say they have no role in the blockade as it was the same police that had set these barricades up in January this year.

"We don't have anything to do with the barricades. We had neither asked them to place nor remove the barricades. We don't have any objection," said Bhinder Singh, a farmer from Haryana.

Following a tractor rally organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on 26 January that had turned violent, the Delhi Police had erected concrete walls and cemented spikes on the road to prevent farmers from moving into Delhi.

Although the sealing of roads generated much criticism, the barricades remained in place, blocking traffic movement. On Friday, 29 October, several barricades were removed, but the last layer of concrete was kept intact.