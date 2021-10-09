Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Organise Nationwide Protests Against Lakhimpur Deaths

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, 9 October, the SKM said that they will observe 12 October as Shaheed Kisan Diwas across India. They further appealed to farmers across the country, especially those in Uttar Pradesh, to attend the Antim Ardas on ​​12 October at Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, to pay tribute to the deceased.

The organisation further demanded that Union Minister of State of Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra Teni, be immediately dismissed from the cabinet and arrested on charges of spreading disharmony and inciting murder.

They further demanded that Ashish Mishra, son of Ajay Mishra, and his associates who have been accused of driving the car that mowed down the farmers, should be immediately arrested.