After SAD, BJP’s Rajasthan Ally RLP Quits NDA Over New Farm Laws

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) announced on Saturday, 26 December, that it is leaving the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the Narendra Modi government's stand on the new farm laws and its handling of the ongoing farmers' protest.

The RLP is the second BJP ally to quit the NDA over the farm laws after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) decided to leave the BJP-led front in September.