Water Cannons, Tear Gas Used on Farmers Protesting Outside Haryana CM's House

'I Miss Critics': PM Modi

Meanwhile, defending the farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an interview to Open magazine, “If you look at those who are opposing the pro-farmer reforms today, you will see the real meaning of intellectual dishonesty and ‘rajneetik dhokhadhadi’ (political deceit). These were the same people who wrote letters to chief ministers asking them to do the exact same thing that our government has done. These were the same people who wrote in their manifesto that they would enact the same reforms that we have brought”, news agency PTI reported.

He added, “Yet, just because some other political party, blessed by the will of the people, is enacting the same reforms, they have made a complete U-turn and in a brazen display of intellectual dishonesty, completely disregard what will benefit the farmers and only seek what they think will benefit them politically.”