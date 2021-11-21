Farm Laws: Sikhs Have Made Delhi Bend Again, Govt Can't Spin It Any Other Way

Those who say that the farmers' protest would have led to a "1980s-type uprising" or that it would harm "relations between Hindus and Sikhs" know nothing about Sikhs or Punjab.

There has been not one communal attack on a Hindu in Punjab during the farmers' protest. If at all, Punjab's Hindus and Muslims have actively backed the protests as have the Hindu Jats of Haryana and West UP.

None of the protesters – leaders or lay protesters at the protest sites – have called for Khalistan. Anyone who knows the history of agrarian politics in Punjab would know that the farm unions have consistently been on the anti-Khalistan side.

Yes, a few people during the current protests did carry posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale but then his portrait is there even at Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar. The Akal Takht declared Bhindranwale a martyr in 2003, when the BJP was in power in Delhi. So it's not as if there has been a sudden surge in Bhindranwale's popularity in the last one year. The Sikh narrative around Bhindranwale has always been different from that of the Indian state.

The farmers were protesting peacefully, using constitutional means. They would have expressed their anger in the elections as well, by voting against BJP and for parties like Congress, AAP, Akali Dal or BSP, all of whom are firmly committed to the Indian Constitution.

If at all Sikhs were being alienated, it was from the BJP.

But even this pre-dates the farm laws. Several surveys have shown that PM Modi has consistently had a poor appeal among Sikhs, mainly because he's seen as a majoritarian leader. As a line in an anti-Modi Punjabi song goes, "Chehra muddatan pehla assi parh gaye" (We understood your face ages ago).

Yes, the farmers' protest made Modi's unpopularity a lot worse and reduced BJP to the status of a pariah in Punjab politics.