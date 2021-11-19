Watch: After Year-Long Protest, Farmers Celebrate 'Cautiously' at Singhu Border
Watch The Quint's live ground report from the Singhu border, as farmers celebrate.
Around 358 days ago, farmers gathered at the borders of the national capital protesting against the farm laws. On Friday, 19 November, the farmers had a reason to celebrate — the Centre announced its decision to withdraw the three controversial farm laws.
Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to the countrymen:
"I apologise to India and with a true and pure heart that may be...we were not able to convince farmers (over the farm laws). I'm here to declare that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws... We will complete all the formalities during the Parliament session that begins this month."
Several farmer groups like Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Kisan Ekta Morcha (KSM) welcomed the decision and lauded it as a "historic victory of the one-year-long farmers' struggle in India".
