After UP Police ‘Ultimatum’, Many Farmers Leave Ghazipur Site
The supposed action by the administration comes after heavy deployment of forces on the ground.
After the UP police gave an ultimatum to the protesting farmers at the Ghazipur border to end the protest and vacate the site by the end of the day, several farmers, specifically women and children, started vacating the protest site on Thursday, 28 January.
Ghaziabad ADM City Shailendra Kumar Singh had earlier told the media that a notice has been served to the farmers under Section 133 of CrPC (conditional order for removal of nuisance).
The development comes despite farm union leader Rakesh Tikait, who is presently at the Ghazipur protest site, saying that he is ready to be arrested if need be but the protest will continue.
The action by the administration follows heavy deployment of forces at the site earlier on Thursday.
“We are ready for arrest but the protest will not end,” Tikait had earlier said while addressing demonstrators at the site.
“We will continue our sit-in protest and will not vacate the site till talks with government are held. The administration has removed basic facilities including water and electricity supply. We'll get water from our villages,” ANI had quoted Tikait as saying.
Earlier, Tikait had called the deployment of forces as the ‘real face of UP government.’
“Despite no violence at the Ghazipur protest site, the government is trying to crush the farmers movement. This is the real face of the Uttar Pradesh government,” IANS earlier quoted Tikait as saying.
The Ghazipur border, meanwhile, has been closed for traffic.
“Ghazipur border closed. Traffic diverted from NH 24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham and Nizammudin Khatta. Traffic is very heavy in the area and Vikas marg. Please take alternate route,” the delhi police said in a statement.
Crackdown on BKU’s Tikait
Earlier, the Delhi Police had put up a notice outside Tikait’s tent at the Ghazipur border, asking for an explanation as to why legal action shouldn't be taken against him.
Speaking to ANI about the notice issued to him, Tikait said, “I'll read the notice. They've given me three days time to reply... Farmers came here as responsibility of farmer unions and they take their responsibility. We had photographed the route given to us in writing. Police barricaded it and kept the route to Delhi free.”
Tikait said that the violence of 26 January was a conspiracy to derail the farmers’ movement and targeted Punjabi celebrity Deep Sidhu for events at the Red Fort.
“Someone goes there and hoists a flag, why was no firing done? Where was police? How did he go there? Police allowed him to leave and didn't arrest him. Nothing has been done even now. Who was the person who maligned an entire community and organisation?” Tikait said.
Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava also held a meeting with the Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) and other senior police officers at the police headquarters.
The police deployment at the Singhu border has also been increased with police barricading a portion of a road from Singhu to Delhi.
