A Reminder of UAPA Rule in J&K: Man Wrongfully Jailed for 11 Years

However, earlier this month, a sessions court in Gujarat cleared Baba of charges filed under the controversial law, whose application has come under the criticism of rights groups.

Shakeelahmed Abdulkareem Nakum, additional sessions judge at Anand District Court, rejected the ATS’s contention that Baba was associated with the militants, adding that no evidence was found in this regard and that "the prosecution relied on emotional argument and a person cannot be held guilty merely on its fear of anarchy."

When Baba was brought back to Srinagar, he found the city to be unrecognisable. He does not have a mobile phone yet so every media visit is coordinated by his brother Nazir Ahmad, who worked as a salesman all these years to make the ends meet for his family.

Baba’s father, a private contractor with Srinagar Municipality Corporation, died in 2017 on account of colon cancer. Baba cuts a contemplative look when one broaches the subject of his father’s death.