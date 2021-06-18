SC Notice in Delhi Police’s Plea Against Bail for UAPA Accused

The Supreme Court on Friday, 18 June, issued notice in the Delhi Police’s plea against the Delhi HC order granting bail to Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, and Pinjra Tod activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, accused under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the Delhi riots case.

The three had been granted bail in connection with the Delhi riots case and walked out of jail on Thursday, two days after their bail order was passed.

Appearing for the Delhi Police on Friday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had asked for a stay on the bail order.