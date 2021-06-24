TISS Bowed to Trolls: Alumni Back Student Being Probed for Thesis

TISS' decision to order an enquiry into the matter has left many alumni students displeased. Vaivab Das, Alumnus (Batch 2017-19), School of Gender Studies, TISS Hyderabad said, "I am quite disappointed at how the entire scenario has turned into an Olympics of "who can separate themselves from the concerned student first". It is fascinating to find TISS administration taking cognizance of misleading articles from certain news agencies, which are generally found in the red-list of "sources to be not cited in academic research."

What concerns me the most is the weaponization of alternative narratives to fuel political polarisation and to further police institutions of higher education. It is not the first time the term "India Occupied Kashmir" has been used in Academia. Various scholars have agreed and disagreed on the usage of term but their engagement never moved institutions to take punitive action on one's thought encoded in a research project. One should remember the gravity of the present moment. In the recent case, the troll army found a perfect enemy - an educated woman, who doesn't toe along the dominant nationalist thought, and in TISS, they found a perfect victim, who can be scared into introspection through threats of defunding and government crackdown."

Another alumnus from the batch of 2016-17, Upendra Dwivedi said, “All universities and academic systems across the world have certain principles and rules to go by, and if respect for homeland's integrity and not using prejudiced and unofficial nomenclature for a legitimate territory of the country is one of them, it is entirely the universities' prerogative.”