DJ Halli Violence Accused Say They Were Falsely Accused Under UAPA

Another accused in the case, Sameeruddin, said, “I was called for interrogation but later detained for 10 months. I was lodged in jail although I was not involved in the violence, I was labelled as a terrorist which has created a problem for my family as they were shunned.”

He added that CCB had falsely accused him of receiving funds from foreign agencies from Pakistan. He also alleged that the NIA and CCB were targeting the Social Democratic Party of India, under which the accused were involved in social work. Sirajuddin said that the false accusations were a way to stop them from doing social work in the locality.

(This story was first published on The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)