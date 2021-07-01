Akhil Gogoi Discharged in UAPA Case, Likely to Leave Jail Today

A special NIA court on Thursday, July 1, cleared Assam's Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi of all charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), for his role in anti-CAA protests in Assam, reported ANI.



He is likely to be released from jail on Thursday itself.



NIA was earlier probing two cases related to Gogoi and his associates, which were initially registered at Chandmari and Chabua police stations



The charges against them in the first of the two cases were dropped on 22 June.