'Her Murder Beyond Humanity,' Says Slain Kashmiri TV Artiste Amreen Bhat's Kin

Amreen Bhat had started performing 15-16 years ago. A television artiste and singer, she was a popular face from Kashmir on both YouTube and Instagram.

"But she had never once before received any death threats," recounted Khazir Mohammad, father of the 35-year-old artiste who was shot dead on 25 May by alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists at her residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam after "she refused to sing at a wedding they invited her for."

Her 10-year-old nephew was also shot in the arm.