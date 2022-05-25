J&K: TV Artist Shot Dead by Terrorists in Budgam, 10-Year-Old Nephew Injured
Amreen Bhat was shifted to a local hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.
A 35-year-old woman was shot dead by terrorists at her residence in the Chadoora area of Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, 25 May. Her 10-year-old nephew was also injured in the attack.
Amreen Bhat was shifted to a local hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The Jammu & Kashmir police said Bhat was a television artist. Bhat was also popular on YouTube and Instagram, having over 25,000 and 14,000 followers on the two social media platforms respectively.
The incident comes a day after a police officer was killed after terrorists opened fire in Srinagar's Soura area. The man's daughter also sustained injuries during the attack, the police said.
"At around 1955 hours, terrorists fired upon one Amreen Bhat at her home. She was shifted to a hospital in injured condition, where doctors declared her dead. Her 10-year-old nephew, who was also at home, received a bullet injury on his arm," Kashmir Police Zone said in a tweet.
"Three terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) were involved in this heinous terror incident. The area has been cordoned off, and searches started. Case registered and investigation on," the police added.
Spate of Attacks in J&K Over the Last Few Weeks
The Kashmir Valley is in the midst of another surge of militant attacks on civilians, non-locals, and security forces.
One person was killed and three others were injured in a grenade attack on a wine shop in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K)'s Baramulla district on 17 May.
The incident came just days after a civilian was killed in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on 15 May, during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists.
On 13 May, a police constable was shot dead by suspected militants at his residence in Pulwama. Special Police Officer (SPO) Reyaz Ahmad Thoker was attacked in his home in Gudroo village and was shifted to the Army’s 92 base hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
On 12 May, a Kashmiri Pandit named Rahul Bhat was killed after he was injured during a shooting. The Kashmir Zone Police had claimed that the incident was a terrorist attack.
Massive protests by Kashmiri Pandits erupted in various parts of J&K after Bhat was killed. The protesters, including government officers and their families, demanded that the Lieutenant Governor's administration ensure that their community was safe in the Valley.
In April, during the first days of the holy month of Ramadan, suspected militants shot at and injured four non-local workers in South Kashmir.
