J&K: TV Artist Shot Dead by Terrorists in Budgam, 10-Year-Old Nephew Injured

A 35-year-old woman was shot dead by terrorists at her residence in the Chadoora area of Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, 25 May. Her 10-year-old nephew was also injured in the attack.

Amreen Bhat was shifted to a local hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The Jammu & Kashmir police said Bhat was a television artist. Bhat was also popular on YouTube and Instagram, having over 25,000 and 14,000 followers on the two social media platforms respectively.

The incident comes a day after a police officer was killed after terrorists opened fire in Srinagar's Soura area. The man's daughter also sustained injuries during the attack, the police said.