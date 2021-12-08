A Few Good Men Who Fell With Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat

The tragic Mi-17 V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor district, that occurred on Wednesday, 8 December, has led to the premature demise of some Indian defence service personnel.

While the top names in the list are that of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat, at The Quint, we also remember the others who fell.

Here's a look at the lives of Brigadier LS Lidder, Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Vivek Kumar and B Sai Teja, and Havildar Satpal Rai, who also met their end in the fatal crash.

Save one passenger – Indian Air Force’s Group Captain Varun Singh – who is undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital in Wellington, 13 lives were lost in the unfortunate accident.