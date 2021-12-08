Tri-Services Leader, India's 1st Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat No More

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, which was carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, 8 December, leading to the unexpected demise of Rawat and his wife.

The chopper crashed after having taken off from Sulur in the Nilgiris, while it was heading to Wellington base.

The death of the highest ranking military officer, whose position and stature had become a veritable symbol for tri-services synergy, is followed by an atmosphere of shock.

"Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted after the news of the death.