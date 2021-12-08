Shaurya Chakra Awardee Capt Varun Singh the Sole Survivor of IAF Chopper Crash

Soon thereafter, at about 10,000 feet, the aircraft again experienced total loss of control with vicious manoeuvring and uncontrollable pitching.

"Faced with a potential hazard to his own life, he displayed extraordinary courage and skill to safely land the fighter aircraft. The pilot went beyond the call of duty and landed the aircraft taking calculated risks...he not only averted the loss of an LCA, but also safeguarded civilian property, and population on ground," as per a Defence Ministry statement.

Singh's efforts had allowed an accurate analysis of the fault on the indigenously designed fighter, and further institution of preventive measures against recurrence of such an event.