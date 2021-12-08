Shaurya Chakra Awardee Capt Varun Singh the Sole Survivor of IAF Chopper Crash
Thirteen, including Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, lost their lives in a fatal helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.
Indian Air Force’s Group Captain Varun Singh has been reportedly injured in the Coonoor helicopter crash — an incident that has led to the deaths of 13 others, including Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, on Wednesday, 8 December.
Directing Staff at the Defence Services Staff College, Varun Singh, is currently undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital in Wellington, as per the Indian Air Force.
More About Varun Singh, the Sole Survivor and a Shaurya Chakra Awardee
Wing Commander Varun Singh is a pilot in a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Squadron.
Singh was awarded the Shaurya Chakra by the president on Independence Day 2021, for saving an LCA Tejas fighter aircraft during an aerial emergency in 2020.
On 12 October 2020, Singh had been flying a system check sortie in the LCA, when the cockpit pressurisation failed at high altitude.
"He correctly identified the failure and initiated a descent to lower altitude for landing. While descending, the Flight Control System failed and led to total loss of control of the aircraft. This was an unprecedented catastrophic failure that had never occurred... Despite being in extreme physical and mental stress in an extreme life-threatening situation, he maintained exemplary composure and regained control of the aircraft, thereby exhibiting exceptional flying skill."Ministry of Defence
Soon thereafter, at about 10,000 feet, the aircraft again experienced total loss of control with vicious manoeuvring and uncontrollable pitching.
"Faced with a potential hazard to his own life, he displayed extraordinary courage and skill to safely land the fighter aircraft. The pilot went beyond the call of duty and landed the aircraft taking calculated risks...he not only averted the loss of an LCA, but also safeguarded civilian property, and population on ground," as per a Defence Ministry statement.
Singh's efforts had allowed an accurate analysis of the fault on the indigenously designed fighter, and further institution of preventive measures against recurrence of such an event.
The Fatal Helicopter Crash
Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat passed away on Wednesday, 8 December, after an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter conveying the military officer, his wife, and other officials, met with a fatal crash in Tamil Nadu.
A total of 14 persons were on board the aircraft that hurtled to a tragic fate in Coonoor, while it was heading to Wellington base.
Defence communication accessed by The Quint with regard to the flight manifest shows that the chopper from Delhi to Sulur was carrying CDS Rawat and his wife, as well as Brigadier LS Lidder, Defence Adviser to Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja, and Hav Satpal.
Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was the pilot of the Mi-17V5 which crashed in Coonoor, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.
"Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted after the news of the CDS's death.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.