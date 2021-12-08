IAF Chopper Carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat Crashes in TN; 13 Others On-Board

Police sources told The Quint that at least three people have died in the crash with Rawat's wife, Madhulika, reportedly among them. However, no official confirmation on the same has been received yet from the local hospital.

A further three people have been rescued so far and a search operation is underway for the others. The three rescued have suffered serious injuries and have been taken to Wellington cantonment in the district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an urgent meeting over the matter, after being briefed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, sources said. Singh is expected to leave for Wellington later in the day.