'Deeply Anguished': PM Modi and Others React to Passing of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday, 8 December, confirmed that CDS General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others died in an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," IAF tweeted.

Reacting to his passing, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to share his condolences.

"Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu. His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country."