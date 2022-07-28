World Nature Conservation Day 2022: Date, Theme, History, and Significance

Every year, World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated on 28 July to create awareness among people about the importance and significance of natural resources. Due to the increase in the human population, natural resources have been compromised to critically dangerous levels. Many challenges are posed to the environment by humans, some of which are – global warming, environmental pollution, destruction of flora & fauna, and deforestation. Therefore, we have to stop the misuse of natural resources, otherwise, a day will come when our future generations will be deprived of essential natural resources because nothing is everlasting.

Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, famously said, “The world has enough for everyone’s needs, but not everyone’s greed.” We should take an inspiration from this saying and start using natural resources judiciously without being greedy and selfish.