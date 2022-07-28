World Nature Conservation Day 2022: Date, Theme, History, and Significance
World Nature Conservation Day 2022: Let's pledge to stop the overexploitation of natural resources.
Every year, World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated on 28 July to create awareness among people about the importance and significance of natural resources. Due to the increase in the human population, natural resources have been compromised to critically dangerous levels. Many challenges are posed to the environment by humans, some of which are – global warming, environmental pollution, destruction of flora & fauna, and deforestation. Therefore, we have to stop the misuse of natural resources, otherwise, a day will come when our future generations will be deprived of essential natural resources because nothing is everlasting.
Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, famously said, “The world has enough for everyone’s needs, but not everyone’s greed.” We should take an inspiration from this saying and start using natural resources judiciously without being greedy and selfish.
The World Nature Conservation Day is a reminder to us to stop compromising the natural resources unnecessarily and stay in sync with Mother Nature. The day is observed globally to pay tribute the Mother Nature for its bounty. People celebrate the day by organising events and programmes to create awareness among the people and educate them about the different ways to save and conserve the natural resources.
World Nature Conservation Day 2022: Date
This year, the World Nature Conservation Day will be celebrated on Thursday, 28 July 2022. This World Conservation Day 2022, let us pledge to protect our natural resources and save the environment.
What Is the 'Theme' of World Nature Conservation Day 2022?
Every year, the World Conservation Day is celebrated under a specific theme, this year the theme of World Conservation Day is not known yet. However, the theme of the World Conservation Day 2021 was “Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet."
World Nature Conservation Day 2022: History & Significance
Although the exact history about the first World Nature Conservation Day is unknown, the main aim of celebrating the day is to understand the need of the hour and take steps towards protecting nature and attaining sustainability. If we do not protect Mother Earth and stop the reckless exploitation of its resources, the day is not far when many species will get extinct and the planet earth will become inhabitable for humans.
To maintain sustainability, it is important that we use the natural resources wisely and stop the exploitation. The significance of observing the World Nature Conservation Day is to protect and save the flora & fauna that are on the verge of extintion. One of the main goals of celebrating the day is to create enough awareness among the people that they think of preserving a part of the nature for their future generations and let them also enjoy the bounty of nature.
