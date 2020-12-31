‘Made a Pyre of Plastic as a Reminder of Environmental Pollution’

In a stark climate change installation, we have built a pyre with something that’s killing humanity – plastic. On 20 December 2020, the United Nations’ International Human Solidarity Day, we have installed the world’s first single-use plastic deathbed in Rishikesh, made out of 26 kg of single-use plastic. This is the average amount of waste generated by an Indian in a year.

We started the initiative to show living beings what can be the cause of their life’s end as well as to the coming generations.