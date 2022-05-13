Wild You Were Sleeping Episode 4: Meet the Desert Fox

Like most of the grassland, open habitat species, Desert Fox is also threatened by habitat alteration. The ‘Wasteland’ tag given to these habitats, allow them to be exploited and altered by humans. In addition to the encroachment from the infrastructural developments, these lands are also altered by the highly invasive woody Prosopis juliflora also locally called Vilaiti Keekar. The Prosopis changes the habitat structure from open to woody thickets which the Desert Fox does not prefer, eventually driving them away from the region.

With the Rann of Katch facing such issues, the Desert Foxes are struggling to adapt and find new suitable habitats. Being one of the major carnivore in these systems, any sort of effect on their survival is likely to drive a cascading impact on other species. Potential cascading impacts will relate to the increase in prey species numbers and over-utilization of primary resources in the resource deficient desert.

There is not much known about this species as it hasn’t been a subject of enough research and studies. Their interaction with other species, their adaptations to deal with alteration of habitat and other behaviours remain mostly unknown. The species needs targeted research and long term strategy to keep them safe.

The Habitats Trust and Trippintoe productions present the story of these Desert Foxes and the people who study them through an episode in their docuseries “Wild You Were Sleeping”. With the hope to generate empathy and awareness among the general public, the series tries to bring people closer to the nature around them. Catch the episode on the Desert Fox here.