World Nature Conservation Day 2021: Date and Significance

Conservation of Nature is the need of the hour. Our environment is in grave danger and there is a need to collectively make efforts to protect it. According to United Nation website, as much as 50 per cent of our coral reefs have already been lost and up to 90 per cent of coral reefs could be lost by 2050, even if global warming is limited to an increase of 1.5°C.

It further added that every three seconds, the world loses enough forest to cover a football pitch and over the last century we have destroyed half of our wetlands.