Pratik Gandhi To Play Mahatma Gandhi In New Show Produced by Applause Ent

A series on Mahatma Gandhi is set to star Pratik Gandhi in the lead. It is being bankrolled by Applause Entertainment and adapted from the Ramachandra Guha's books on Mahatma Gandhi. The production house has acquired the rights to two books – 'Gandhi Before India' and 'Gandhi; The Years that Changed the World.'

The show is all set to focus on the lesser-known parts of Gandhi’s life. It will also highlight the other notable figures who were part of the freedom struggle and their journey towards independence.