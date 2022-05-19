Pratik Gandhi To Play Mahatma Gandhi In New Show Produced by Applause Ent
Applause Entertainment announced the series on Mahatma Gandhi this Thursday.
A series on Mahatma Gandhi is set to star Pratik Gandhi in the lead. It is being bankrolled by Applause Entertainment and adapted from the Ramachandra Guha's books on Mahatma Gandhi. The production house has acquired the rights to two books – 'Gandhi Before India' and 'Gandhi; The Years that Changed the World.'
The show is all set to focus on the lesser-known parts of Gandhi’s life. It will also highlight the other notable figures who were part of the freedom struggle and their journey towards independence.
Pratik Gandhi is known for his role in Scam 1992. He took to Instagram to share the happy news. The post was captioned, “Applause Entertainment is all set to bring alive a sweeping tale of the Indian Independence seen through the life and times of Mahatma Gandhi. Based on the iconic books by Ramachandra Guha, the content studio will craft an authentic narrative on the journey of a legendary icon who defined the history of modern India. I am excited to embark on this journey with Sameer Nair and his team at Applause.”
Pratik Gandhi also mentioned in a statement about his belief in the Gandhian philosophy, saying, "Personally too, I strive to achieve and imbibe many of his qualities and teachings in my daily life. Moreover, playing the role of Mahatma is very close to my heart ever since my theatre days and now it is a huge honour to yet again essay the role of this legendary leader, on screen. I believe it’s a huge responsibility to essay this role with dignity, grace and conviction and I can’t wait to embark on this journey with Sameer Nair and his team at Applause,"
Pratik Gandhi was last seen in Modern Love Mumbai. The show was an anthology series about love.
