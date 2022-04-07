World Health Day 2022: Why Is Climate Change Making It Harder To Breathe?

Did you know that more than HALF of all Indians who visited a doctor in 2016 did so because they had trouble breathing? To be specific, 51 percent. And this was before COVID-19.

This number increases to an astounding 65 percent in paediatric cases, i.e., children visiting the doctor for breathing problems. The number of deaths and disabilities from respiratory problems and allergic disorders in India is also 2.4 times higher than the world average.

And it's going to get worse in the coming years.

On World Health Day 2022, we look at the impact of climate change on the lives of Indians and how climate change, air pollution, industrial, and vehicular emissions have led to 65 million people suffering from breathing problems.