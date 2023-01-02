UGC NET June 2023 Exam Dates Released: Know Important Dates & How to Register

The University Grants Commission, UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has officially announced the UGC NET June 2023 exam dates for interested candidates. The ones who are preparing to appear for the upcoming UGC NET June exam must take note of the dates and other updates. It is important to know the exam dates beforehand so you can prepare accordingly. Candidates who are eager to appear for the UGC NET June 2023 were patiently waiting for the dates to be released.

