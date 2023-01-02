ADVERTISEMENT

UP Board Exam Dates 2023: UPMSP 10th, 12th Date Sheets Likely To Be Out Soon

UP Board Exams 2023: Here are the important details about the UPMSP UP Board 10, 12 class date sheet 2023.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
UP Board Exam Dates 2023: UPMSP 10th, 12th Date Sheets Likely To Be Out Soon
i

UP Board 10th, 12th Time Table 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the datesheet or timetable of UP Board 10th, 12th Class Exam 2023 soon on the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

Candidates who are going to appear in the Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2023 must know that the class 10, 12 model question papers are now available for download the aforementioned website.

This year, approximately 58 lakh candidates have registered for the UP 10, 12 Board Exam 2023. The concerned authorities will provide answer sheets with barcodes this year for the candidates to reduce the chances of unfair means of examination.

Let us read about how to download and check the UP Board 10, 12 class datesheet/ timetable 2023.

Also Read

CBSE Datesheet for Classes 10 & 12 Released 

CBSE Datesheet for Classes 10 & 12 Released 
ADVERTISEMENT
Out of the total 58,67,329 students registered for UP board final exams 2023, 31,16,458 have applied for Class 10 and 27,50,871 have applied for Class 12. Check this space regularly to know the latest updates about the UPMSP Exams 2023.

UP Board Exams 2023: Steps To Download 10th & 12th Class Date Sheet/Time Table – Direct Link

Once released, candidates must follow the steps mentioned below to download the UPMSP 10th, 12th class date sheet/timetable 2023.

  • Visit the official website, upmsp.edu.in

  • Go to the latest notifications section

  • Search for the direct link of UPMSP UP Board Exams Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023

  • Click on the direct link and a PDF file will show up on your computer screen

  • Download, save, and print out the file for future reference

Also Read

CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2023: Class 10 Board Exam Timetable Out, Steps to Download

CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2023: Class 10 Board Exam Timetable Out, Steps to Download

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  up board   UPMSP   UP board exams 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×