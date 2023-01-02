UP Board Exam Dates 2023: UPMSP 10th, 12th Date Sheets Likely To Be Out Soon
UP Board Exams 2023: Here are the important details about the UPMSP UP Board 10, 12 class date sheet 2023.
UP Board 10th, 12th Time Table 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the datesheet or timetable of UP Board 10th, 12th Class Exam 2023 soon on the official website, upmsp.edu.in.
Candidates who are going to appear in the Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2023 must know that the class 10, 12 model question papers are now available for download the aforementioned website.
This year, approximately 58 lakh candidates have registered for the UP 10, 12 Board Exam 2023. The concerned authorities will provide answer sheets with barcodes this year for the candidates to reduce the chances of unfair means of examination.
Let us read about how to download and check the UP Board 10, 12 class datesheet/ timetable 2023.
Out of the total 58,67,329 students registered for UP board final exams 2023, 31,16,458 have applied for Class 10 and 27,50,871 have applied for Class 12. Check this space regularly to know the latest updates about the UPMSP Exams 2023.
UP Board Exams 2023: Steps To Download 10th & 12th Class Date Sheet/Time Table – Direct Link
Once released, candidates must follow the steps mentioned below to download the UPMSP 10th, 12th class date sheet/timetable 2023.
Visit the official website, upmsp.edu.in
Go to the latest notifications section
Search for the direct link of UPMSP UP Board Exams Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023
Click on the direct link and a PDF file will show up on your computer screen
Download, save, and print out the file for future reference
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: up board UPMSP UP board exams
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.