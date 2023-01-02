UP Board Exam Dates 2023: UPMSP 10th, 12th Date Sheets Likely To Be Out Soon

UP Board 10th, 12th Time Table 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the datesheet or timetable of UP Board 10th, 12th Class Exam 2023 soon on the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

Candidates who are going to appear in the Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2023 must know that the class 10, 12 model question papers are now available for download the aforementioned website.

This year, approximately 58 lakh candidates have registered for the UP 10, 12 Board Exam 2023. The concerned authorities will provide answer sheets with barcodes this year for the candidates to reduce the chances of unfair means of examination.

Let us read about how to download and check the UP Board 10, 12 class datesheet/ timetable 2023.