UGC NET December 2022: Registration Started, Steps To Apply & Direct Link

UGC NET (December 2022) Registration Begins: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the UGC NET 2022 December Session on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the UGC NET Exam December 2022 online by following the below mentioned steps.

The UGC NET December 2022 Exam will be held by the concerned authorities via a CBT mode. The exam is conducted annually for candidates to become eligible for JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) and Assistant Professor.

The last date to apply for the UGC NET (Dec 2022) is 17 January 2023. Candidates can pay the examination fee till 18 January 2023. Candidates must remember that the correction window will commence from 19 January and will last till 20 January 2023.