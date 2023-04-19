TBJEE 2023 Admit Card Declared: Know How To Download; Check Latest Details Here
TBJEE 2023 Admit Card: Candidates can download their TBJEE admit cards from tbjee.nic.in today.
The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has officially declared the admit card for the Tripura Joint Entrance Exam (Tripura JEE 2023) recently. All concerned candidates should note that the TBJEE 2023 admit card is available on the official website of the board. You can check and download your respective admit cards from tbjee.nic.in. Candidates are requested to download the admit card from the website as soon as possible and check the details mentioned on it carefully.
The TBJEE 2023 admit card is an important document that all registered candidates should download from the website – tbjee.nic.in. They will not be allowed to appear for the exam without the admit card so it is important to download them on time. The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has activated the hall ticket link now so students can check.
After downloading the admit cards from the website, candidates must keep a close eye on the site to know more details and updates. All registered students should appear for the TBJEE 2023 on the scheduled date.
TBJEE 2023: Exam Date
According to the official details available online, the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination is scheduled to be held on 25 April 2023. The exam date, time, centre, and other details are mentioned on the admit card.
Therefore, candidates are advised to download the TBJEE 2023 admit card soon. As per the rules stated by the board, all candidates should carry their respective admit cards to the exam hall. They are requested to take a printout of the card after downloading it from the website.
It is important to note that the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination is formally held for admission to engineering, veterinary, fishery, agriculture and paramedical courses.
Candidates who are interested to take part in the above-mentioned courses must sit for the upcoming exam on the scheduled date.
TBJEE 2023 Admit Card: How To Download
Let's take a look at the simple steps that candidates should follow to download the TBJEE 2023 admit card online:
Go to the official website of the Tripura Board – tbjee.nic.in
Tap on the TBJEE 2023 admit card link available on the home page
Enter your application number and password in the provided space to access your admit card
Once the admit card page is displayed, go through the details mentioned on it and download the hall ticket
Take a printout of the TBJEE hall ticket for future use
