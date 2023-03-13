Bihar B.Ed Entrance 2023 Registration to End Soon: Check Website; Know Schedule

The Bihar B.ED common entrance examination (CET-BED) 2023 registration process is scheduled to end on 15 March, for all interested candidates. It is important to note that candidates can finish the Bihar B.Ed entrance 2023 registration process online on the official website - biharcetbed.lnmu.in. It is the official site of the Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga. Candidates are requested to complete the necessary application steps correctly and cross-check before submitting the application form online. One must stay alert after registering.

Candidates should complete the Bihar B.Ed entrance 2023 registration process by the mentioned last date. All the important dates and details are available on the website - biharcetbed.lnmu.in for interested students. One should know the latest announcements made by the university regarding the admission process. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the above-mentioned website.