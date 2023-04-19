APSC CCE 2023 Result: Cutoff Marks Released; Steps To Download & Check Scores
APSC CCE 2023 cutoff result is now out. Follow the steps below to download and check.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the cutoff marks for the APSC Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination
(CCE) Exams 2023 on the official website, apsc.nic.in. All those candidates who participated in the examination this year can download and check the APSC CCE cutoff marks by following the below mentioned steps. You can also check the official notice regarding the same on the aforementioned website.
Earlier, the commission announced the APSC CCE Result on 12 April 2023. The APSC Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination was conducted by the concerned authorities on 26 March.
Candidates who will successfully qualify for the APSC CCE Prelims exam will be eligible for the APSC CCE Main Exam that will be held in Guwahati in the month of June. The registration process for the Mains exam will commence from 20 April and conclude on 5 May 2023.
Steps To Download APSC CCE Prelims Result Cutoff Marks
Visit the official website, apsc.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the 'Latest Updates' section.
Search and click on the direct link for downloading the APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key.
A PDF file will show up on your computer screen.
Check your cutoff marks category wise.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
As per the APSC result, approximately 32,962 candidates have qualified the Prelims exam and are now eligible for the Mains exam. The APSC CCE Recruitment Drive is being held to fill up 913 vacancies.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: APSC CCE APSC CCE Result APSC CCE Cutoff
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.