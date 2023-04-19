APSC CCE 2023 Result: Cutoff Marks Released; Steps To Download & Check Scores

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the cutoff marks for the APSC Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination

(CCE) Exams 2023 on the official website, apsc.nic.in. All those candidates who participated in the examination this year can download and check the APSC CCE cutoff marks by following the below mentioned steps. You can also check the official notice regarding the same on the aforementioned website.

Earlier, the commission announced the APSC CCE Result on 12 April 2023. The APSC Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination was conducted by the concerned authorities on 26 March.

Candidates who will successfully qualify for the APSC CCE Prelims exam will be eligible for the APSC CCE Main Exam that will be held in Guwahati in the month of June. The registration process for the Mains exam will commence from 20 April and conclude on 5 May 2023.