JIPMAT 2023 Registration Underway: Know Last Date To Apply and JIPMAT Exam Date
JIPMAT 2023 Registration: You can apply for the exam on the website - jipmat.nta.ac.in by 30 April, till 5 pm.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the application dates for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates who are eagerly waiting to apply for the JIPMAT 2023 must visit the official website – jipmat.nta.ac.in. It is important to note that the JIPMAT 2023 registration is taking place on the official website for all candidates. One must finish the required steps within the last date to appear for the admission test.
The JIPMAT 2023 registration formally began on 6 April for all candidates interested to apply. The application form window is activated on the official website – jipmat.nta.ac.in. You just have to visit the website and find the application form link to register yourself for the JIPMAT exam. All the latest details are available online for candidates to check and stay updated.
One must know the JIPMAT registration dates, exam dates, and other details before filling out the application form. Candidates will find the complete schedule on the official website so they can take a look at it.
JIPMAT 2023: Important Dates
According to the latest official details mentioned online, the JIPMAT 2023 registration process will be formally conducted from 6 April to 30 April, till 5 pm. Candidates interested to apply must remember the last date and finish the process accordingly.
It is important to note that the last date to submit the application fees is also 30 April. Your application will not be considered by the exam conducting body if you do not pay the fee online.
The JIPMAT application correction window is scheduled to open on 2 May 2023.
The window is set to close on 4 May, so candidates should make the required edits to their application form by the last date.
It is important to note that the JIPMAT 2023 exam is set to be formally conducted on 28 May. The exam timings are from 3 pm to 5:30 pm, as per the details available online.
JIPMAT 2023 Registration: How To Apply
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to complete the JIPMAT 2023 registration online:
Go to the official website – jipmat.nta.ac.in
On the homepage, find the link JIPMAT 2023 registration and click on it
Enter your login details properly and access the form
Fill out the registration form carefully, upload scanned copies of the documents, and verify before tapping on submit
Pay the application fees via the online portal
Download a copy of the form to your device for your reference
