JIPMAT 2023 Registration Underway: Know Last Date To Apply and JIPMAT Exam Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the application dates for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates who are eagerly waiting to apply for the JIPMAT 2023 must visit the official website – jipmat.nta.ac.in. It is important to note that the JIPMAT 2023 registration is taking place on the official website for all candidates. One must finish the required steps within the last date to appear for the admission test.

The JIPMAT 2023 registration formally began on 6 April for all candidates interested to apply. The application form window is activated on the official website – jipmat.nta.ac.in. You just have to visit the website and find the application form link to register yourself for the JIPMAT exam. All the latest details are available online for candidates to check and stay updated.