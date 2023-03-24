TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023 Declared: How to Download; Check TS Class 10 Exam Dates

The Directorate of Government Examinations has officially released the TS SSC hall ticket download link today, Friday, 24 March, for concerned candidates. Interested candidates appearing for the exam can check and download the TS SSC hall ticket 2023 from the official website -bse.telangana.gov.in. Candidates are advised to go through the details printed on the admit card carefully and then download it from the website, to avoid any confusion later on. All important information is mentioned on the hall tickets.

The TS SSC hall ticket 2023 is an important document that candidates must carry to the exam centre. They will not be allowed to appear for the TS Class 10 exam without the admit card. Therefore, it is important to save a hard copy of the hall ticket. One can go through the announcements on the website - bse.telangana.gov.in.