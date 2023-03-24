TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023 Declared: How to Download; Check TS Class 10 Exam Dates
TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023: Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in.
The Directorate of Government Examinations has officially released the TS SSC hall ticket download link today, Friday, 24 March, for concerned candidates. Interested candidates appearing for the exam can check and download the TS SSC hall ticket 2023 from the official website -bse.telangana.gov.in. Candidates are advised to go through the details printed on the admit card carefully and then download it from the website, to avoid any confusion later on. All important information is mentioned on the hall tickets.
The TS SSC hall ticket 2023 is an important document that candidates must carry to the exam centre. They will not be allowed to appear for the TS Class 10 exam without the admit card. Therefore, it is important to save a hard copy of the hall ticket. One can go through the announcements on the website - bse.telangana.gov.in.
The exam-conducting body, the Directorate of Government Examinations updates all the important details about the SSC exams on the official website so that it is easier for the concerned candidates to go through them. One must keep a close eye on the site for the latest details.
TS SSC Exam 2023: Important Dates
According to the details mentioned on the TS SSC exam 2023 timetable, the exams are scheduled to be conducted from 3 April to 13 April for all registered candidates. Students appearing for the exam should take note of the exam dates.
Before the exams begin, candidates are advised to download the TS SSC hall ticket 2023 from the website by logging in to their registered accounts. Everyone should keep their login details handy while checking the admit cards released recently.
The TS SSC Class 10 exam will be held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, on the scheduled dates.
TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023: Steps to Download
Here are the steps candidates must follow to download the TS SSC hall ticket 2023 online:
Go to the website - bse.telangana.gov.in.
On the homepage, you will find an active link that states SSC Public Examinations April 2023 - Hall Tickets.
Click on the link and enter your registered credentials to view the admit card.
Check the details printed on the SSC hall ticket carefully.
Download the admit card from the website and take a printout of the same. Carry it with you on exam days.
