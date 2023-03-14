AFCAT 1 Result 2023 Released: Direct Link & Steps To Check AFCAT Scores

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1 2023 result on the official website, afcat.cdac.in. According to an official notification, "AFCAT 01/2023 Result has been declared and is available for viewing through individual login."

The AFCAT 1 Examination was held from 24 to 26 February 2023. To download and check the AFCAT 1 scores, candidates have to use their respective login details like registered email and password.

All those candidates who will successfully qualify the AFCAT 1 written examination will be eligible to appear in the AFSB interview round. To generate the admit card for the AFSB interview round, candidates have to choose a date and venue on the aforementioned website and follow the required steps.