AFCAT 1 Result 2023 Released: Direct Link & Steps To Check AFCAT Scores
AFCAT 1 Result 2023 is now available on afcat.cdac.in. Here is the direct link to check the scores.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1 2023 result on the official website, afcat.cdac.in. According to an official notification, "AFCAT 01/2023 Result has been declared and is available for viewing through individual login."
The AFCAT 1 Examination was held from 24 to 26 February 2023. To download and check the AFCAT 1 scores, candidates have to use their respective login details like registered email and password.
All those candidates who will successfully qualify the AFCAT 1 written examination will be eligible to appear in the AFSB interview round. To generate the admit card for the AFSB interview round, candidates have to choose a date and venue on the aforementioned website and follow the required steps.
Steps To Download the AFCAT 1 Result 2023
Visit the official website, afcat.cdac.in.
On the appeared homepage search and click on the direct link that reads as "AFCAT 01/2023."
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your AFCAT result 2023 will be displayed.
Check your AFCAT 1 scores carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy of scorecard for future references.
Candidates must note down that the final merit list of AFCAT would be based on both written examination and interview scores. Therefore, it is mandatory that candidates should qualify both the stages of the examination with at least minimum qualifying marks.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: AFCAT Exam iAF AFCAT AFCAT 2022 Result
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.