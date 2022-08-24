TANCET 2022 Rank List: Know Release Date and Counselling Schedule Updates Here

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Chennai, is most likely to release the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) rank list 2022 on 25 August. Candidates can check and download the TANCET 2022 rank list from the official website – tancet.annauniv.edu. Candidates must keep a close eye on the website on Thursday, 25 August, to know when the rank list will be released.

Candidates should go through the TANCET 2022 rank list carefully on tancet.annauniv.edu, once released since the shortlisted candidates have to appear for the TANCET Counselling 2022. DTE Chennai updates every information on the site.